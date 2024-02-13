Fed up: Rural residents call for a dedicated road fund in Iberia Parish

A Coteau famiy has been fighting for road construction on Norris Rd. for almost a decade; now, their solution will be on the spring ballot.

Parish President M. Larry Richard talks about "what residents should know" about what it takes to get road construction approved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Norris Road near Coteau hasn't seen construction since the 70s; one resident, who lives on this road, is asking if there is more that can, and should, be done.

"Seems to me...like if they couldn't do the whole road, they could maybe just try and do something with this section because it's always wet...and it's gonna cost money to keep sending people out here to fill holes."

Debra Perron has lived on Norris Road since it's initial paving, back in the 70s. She says the road is in desperate need of a makeover, and has been for years.

But Perron says that every time she reaches out to the parish's public works department:

"They would tell us that we're on top of the list, but, there's no money; and they've been telling us that for the last several years."

Due to flooding and poor drainage in the area, the Perrons believe that the limestone and asphalt (which the city fills potholes with) does more harm than good.

"I think it's dangerous cause people that don't slow down, they go in the ditch if they don't slow down for that curve," said Debra's daughter Amanda Perron, who grew up on Norris Road. "And I'm sure the limestone doesn't help."

Amanda says that "the officials need to come up with plans to have a special tax passed or something;" according to Parish President M. Larry Richard, the parish council does, in fact, 'have plans.'

"We're very aware of the road conditions in Iberia Parish," said Richard. "The problem is, we don't have the funding to overlay the roads."

With $40 million-worth of overlays and repairs that need attention in the parish, the parish council plans to put a dedicated road fund on the April 27 ballot.

Richard says the 0.75%, 10-year sales tax "calls for the constructing, improving, and maintaining roads and streets only in the unincorporated areas of the parish."

"All the people saying well, 'My road, my road, my road,'" Richard continued, "Well, I get it but they need to understand that we need your help."

