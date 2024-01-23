'Family programming' in the Iberia Parish Library system boosts membership

Community Relations Coordinator Erica Romero talks about the various programming that the Iberia Parish Library System offers to the community.

Romero accounts the significant boost in visitors to the system's extensive list of programs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Iberia Parish Library System is filled with tons of free resources just for you.

"We're here to offer the community things to come and do. See, we're not just about books."

What started as a part-time job, has turned into Erica Romero's 'calling.'

"I just love it here, I love the community, you know," said Romero. "The people are great, it's wonderful."

Romero has been working for the Iberia Parish Library System for the past five years.

"So, we've had an increase from 2021 to now."

She helps lead various free learning programs that the library hosts.

"We do offer programs for children, teens, adults, and family community programs...We're coming up with more family programming."

In 2023 alone, the Iberia Parish Library System hosted 39 'family programming' events that served nearly 1500 people total; a significant jump since 2021.

"We do Terror on the Teche every year, " continued Romero. "We've done family movie nights every month. We do...it's called recipe for fun; someone with the LSU Ag. Center comes out and teaches families how to make delicious and nutritious meals."

This Thursday:

"We're having a family board game night, or a family game night. I'm pulling out the switch, and board games, and card games; so people can just come out and compete against each other, compete against your family members."

Romero tells anyone who's interested in any of the programs to just come give it a try.

"We offer stuff from ages 0 to like, 199...We're offering programs and services for free that they all have access to here, and we're more than happy to provide that for them."

The next library program is game night, which takes places this Thursday, Jan. 25 6:00-7:00, right here at the Main Street location.