Family of New Iberia woman who died in Arby’s freezer prepares for legal battle

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The family of a New Iberia woman who died last May after becoming locked inside an Arby’s freezer is preparing for a legal battle as they seek justice.

Nguyet Le, 63, was temporarily managing the Arby’s location on Admiral Doyle Drive when she became locked inside the freezer and died. Her body was discovered by her eldest son, who was working alongside his mother at the time the morning after.

Le family attorney, Paul Skrabonek, says the case should not have ended in tragedy and is fighting to ensure that a jury decides the case. Arby’s, however, is pushing to have the case sent to arbitration, where the outcome would be determined by a single person—typically a former judge—rather than a jury of twelve.

"We don’t think that’s fair or how the justice system should work," Skrabonek said. "One person, that’s a lawyer, decides this, versus how our founding fathers intended it—a jury of your peers."

The two sides are scheduled to appear before a Texas court on Jan. 13 for a hearing that will determine whether the case will proceed in court or be sent to arbitration. Skrabonek emphasized that his clients want the chance to have a jury decide the case, rather than leave the verdict in the hands of one individual.

“It’s tough. It’s tough. I mean every time that I--cause they’re gonna attend this hearing with me on the 13th--and so every time that I have to make a phone call about what’s going on in the case, they gotta relive this whole thing," Skrabonek said.

Meanwhile, the Arby’s building where the incident occurred has been stripped of its branding, with construction underway for a new Whataburger restaurant, expected to open in early 2024. KATC spoke with the general contractor on-site, who ensured the freezer system at the location was being completely replaced.