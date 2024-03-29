Everything you need to know about this year's Louisiana Lao New Year Festival

The three-day celebration kicks off on Friday, Mar. 29 , and ends on Sunday, Mar. 31 .

, and ends on . The celebrations includes more than 60 vendors, live music, traditional dances and costumes, a beauty pageant, and more.

“We love our community, we love Louisiana, and we’re just so grateful to be able to share our culture.”

The Louisiana Lao New Year Festival in Broussard has been taking place for nearly 40 years. Starting this Friday, Mar. 29, the 2024 Lao New Year Festival will begin.

Lead volunteer and organizer Phanat Xanamane says he feels overwhelmingly "proud to be Laotian" in this rural south Louisiana town...during a holiday that showcases "beautiful elements you wouldn’t [normally] see anywhere else besides Southeast Asia."

“No matter what label you are or what background you’re from," Xanamane explained, 'as long as you’re good in your heart, you can come and be a part of the activities.”

Here's all of the events taking place at this year's Lao New Year Festival.

Born in a refugee camp in Thailand during the 80's, Xanamane says he's proud to see the community his grandfather helped found, 'continue carrying on the traditions.'

“My grandfather was one of the initial board members that initiated the construction. I’ve seen how this festival has grown from being an initial block party in this rural neighborhood to becoming this national…recognized…you know big draw for people just people from out of state.”

He hopes that festival goers will leave with a new found appreciation for the Acadian-Laotian community, on the western edge of the parish.

"We're just so grateful to share our culture with, not only our younger generations to keep our heritage and our traditions alive, but also educating people outside of our community about who we are."