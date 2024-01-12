Everything you need to know about New Iberia's 6th annual 'Martin Luther King Jr. Day,' parade and march

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Pershing St. in New Iberia (Boys & Girls Club side), to BUNK Johnson on Hopkins St.

Resource fair and awards ceremony at Bunk Johnson Park, following the end of the parade/march.

For the sixth year in a row, the people of New Iberia will be parading and marching through the streets, in honor of Dr. King.

There will also be an awards program and resource fair on Hopkins Street right after the march is done.

Some of the organizations present will include SLCC, Workforce Mobile Unit, PMI Energy, and more. According to organizer Rev. Wilfred Johnson, many of these businesses will be holding on-site job interviews, as well as taking applications. On-site vendors will be selling food as well.

Rev. Johnson hopes this event will help his community, and carry on the legacy of MLK Jr.

"He didn't just stand for black people, he stood for people, in general," said Johnson. "...and that--that's what this organization is founded upon. Just helping people, and speaking up for them, being a voice for the voiceless. And that's what he was."