Everything you need to know about Iberia Parish’s warming center

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announced the opening of the parish's first warming center—in partnership with the City of New Iberia, Iberia Parish C.E.R.T., Red Cross, and more—to assist families who are facing heating challenges during the upcoming extreme cold weather.

The center is located at the Robert B. Green Veterans' Memorial Building, 1201 Field Street, New Iberia, LA 70560.

It will operate daily from 5:00 PM to 9:00 AM, beginning Sunday evening through Thursday morning. The center will close during the daytime hours.

Families are asked to bring their own meals, blankets, and any other personal comforts or items they may need during their stay.

Parish President Larry Richard emphasized that the facility is specifically for residents without electricity or proper insulation, not for the homeless.

“This is a warming center—it’s not a homeless shelter at all," Richard said. “They will be vetted to make sure they’re from Iberia Parish, and if they are homeless, they’re going to have to go to the Iberia Parish Homeless Shelter.”

Individuals experiencing homelessness are encouraged to visit the Iberia Parish Homeless Shelter located at 307 Robertson Street, New Iberia, LA 70560.

In addition to volunteers, the city of New Iberia is providing security and fire protection, managed by local departments.

“This is the first time that it was ever done—and hopefully everything goes well,” Richard said.

Iberia Parish Government urges the community to share this information with those who may benefit from the warming center.

For more information, please contact the Iberia Parish Government Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 337-369-4427.