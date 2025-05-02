‘Escape the Vape’ campaign targets rising in-school vaping rates in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — One in four young adults currently use vape products. That's according to a local pulmonologist who is working to educate students and parents about the growing risks associated with e-cigarette use.

At New Iberia Senior High (NISH), students, parents, and staff gathered for “Escape the Vape,” an educational campaign organized by the Iberia Parish School System and Iberia Medical Center.

“It has become a gateway to smoking—and not only smoking, but also to other dangerous drugs,” said Dr. Moses Kitakule, a pulmonologist with over 30 years of experience and the keynote speaker for Thursday night's event.

“Unfortunately, it has reached epidemic levels.”

School officials report that vaping is not just occurring off-campus; it has become commonplace within school grounds.

“We have seen an increase in vaping among students in Iberia Parish, and much of it is happening at school,” said Iberia Superintendent Heath Hulin.

The CDC indicates that there are more than 6,000 types of vape products, making it increasingly difficult for school staff to identify and prevent their use.

“Vape shops have also become more prevalent throughout the parish,” Hulin added. “These shops are appearing all over Iberia Parish, making it easier for kids to access vapes.”

During the presentation, Dr. Kitakule stressed that, while e-cigarettes were initially marketed as a safer alternative to smoking, the reality is much more dangerous.

“People are now using cannabis in vape devices. Sadly, some are even using methamphetamine,” he said. “And nicotine? It’s never safe.”

Sencere Fuller, a sophomore at Loreauville High School, attended the event with his mother, April, who stated, “It was really good to hear from someone who understands the long-term complications.”

“I’ve seen people vaping in the bathrooms at school,” he said. “I didn’t even know nicotine poisoning was a possibility. That kind of shocked me.”

Representatives from "Escape the Vape" announced that the Iberia Parish project will be recognized by the Legislature on May 7 in Baton Rouge.

Quit With Us, Louisiana provides free 24/7 coaching, quit plans, and nicotine replacement therapy. Teens can text VAPEFREE to 873373 or visit quitwithusla.org.

Live Vape Free, part of Well-Ahead Louisiana, offers a free, teen-focused quit program via text. Text VAPEFREE to 873373 or visit wellaheadla.com.

Ochsner LSU Health offers counseling and therapy for adults through its Tobacco Cessation Program. More information is available at ochsnerlsuhs.org.

The Louisiana Tobacco Quitline offers confidential support at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

Unfiltered Facts, a resource aimed at teens, also offers digital quit tools and coaching via text. Visit unfilteredfacts.com.

For more information, please contact your school or local health provider.