‘Eggflation’ at an end? New Iberia homesteader on cheaper, local options

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Despite promises from President Donald Trump to lower food prices on Day One, many consumers are finding it increasingly difficult to afford their weekly groceries.

“It just seems a little bit ridiculous how everything is going up in price. We actually aren’t trying to make money off of selling the eggs, we’re just trying to pay for their upkeep,” said Margo Mikeska, a homesteader in New Iberia who has been selling homegrown eggs for two years.

Mikeska, who sells her eggs at a fraction of the market price, currently offers chicken eggs for $4 per dozen and duck eggs for $5 a dozen.

According to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the average price for a dozen eggs is $4.15—nearly half the price it was just two weeks ago.

According to a report by ABC News, the USDA forecasts that this downward trend could continue.

While the price difference between Mikeska’s eggs and those at the grocery store may be small, she believes locally sourced eggs offer more value.

“I think the biggest pro is that they’re fresher. The eggs at the grocery store could be over a month old by the time they even get to the shelves. These we’re picking up every single day, and you’re eating something that was just picked this week,” Mikeska said.

“Once you try a yard egg, you won’t go back to store eggs—unless you just have to... because they’re that good,” customer and friend Debbie Hester said.

“Everything’s expensive, it’s not just eggs. But, you know, if you want them, you gotta pay for it. I’d rather pay Margo a couple dollars less than what the store’s charging to get good eggs,” Hester said.

To contact Mikeska about purchasing eggs, contact her via Facebook.