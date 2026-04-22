E-Crane expands operations to the Port of Iberia, boosting Louisiana's economy and creating jobs

NEW IBERIA — E-Crane is expanding its operations to the Port of Iberia on the Louisiana coast, a move state leaders say will create jobs and boost the local economy.

E-Crane Americas Group President Steve Osborne said the location is ideal for the company's operations.

“And one of the reasons that makes sense for people in this Gulf Coast region is because this area moves the most bulk cargo compared to any other part of the country,” Osborne said.

Governor Jeff Landry said the company's arrival is part of a broader effort to attract more businesses to the state.

“What we’re doing right now in Louisiana is diversifying the economy. Not so much getting away from oil and gas, but laying other companies on top of the foundation of our energy sector,” Landry said.

Company leaders expect job opportunities for Louisiana residents to grow alongside the business.

“As we grow our portfolio of tasks that we do here, we’re going to grow our workforce accordingly," said Osborne."And, of course, Louisiana has the workforce to support that— that’s trained in the industrial task in marine and this is the kind of workforce that you just can’t find everywhere."

Adding businesses along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway provides economic advantages, according to Landry.

“The reason is that you can move goods and services, especially big pieces of equipment like this over water a lot more economically than you can over the surface," he said. "And so it makes it attractive. It creates jobs. It creates great paying jobs," Landry added.

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