Dual lane closures from now until 2025, due to pavement patching

IBERIA PARISH — The DOTD recently announced that the US 90 northbound and southbound from LA 92-1 (Young Street) to LA 88 (Coteau Road) will have alternating dual lane closures beginning Tuesday, May 28, 2024, until Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, weather permitting and excluding certain holidays.

Crews will be patching the pavement throughout the project limits for the time being. The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Lane closures on weeknights (Monday - Thursday) from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. the following morning. Weekend lane closures will begin on Fridays at 8 p.m. and extend continuously (daytime and nighttime) until the following Monday at 6 a.m.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.