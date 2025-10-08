Doctors say Acadiana drought could be behind your sinus problems

IBERIA PARISH — Acadiana’s ongoing drought isn’t just affecting crops and lawns— it can also impact people’s health. Local doctors say the dry air is taking a toll on sinuses and respiratory systems across the region.

When humidity drops, the air loses its natural moisture; so does the lining inside your nose and sinuses. That can make it harder for your body to trap and clear out dust, irritants, and viruses.

Dr. Nicholas Sorrel, an ear, nose, and throat doctor at Southern ENT Associates, says that dryness can throw your body’s natural defenses off balance.

“Our body in general likes to be moist,” Sorrel explained. “The little hair cells and the lining of the nose, which we call the mucosa, can’t clear all those things as well whenever it’s dry, because the mucus and the natural ability to do that is usually protective for us.”

As a result, Dr. Sorrel says he’s seeing more patients with nosebleeds, sinus pressure, and sore throats— all signs that the body’s natural filters are struggling to keep up. And while many people blame symptoms like these on allergies, Sorrel says that’s not always the case.

“A lot of times around here, especially this time of year when you have sugar cane grinding, everybody says, ‘Oh, my allergies act up because of the sugar cane,’” he said. “Most of the time, that’s just an irritant. I always tell people, it’s like if you touch your hand to fire and it swells, you’re not allergic to fire — it just irritates you.”

To help combat the dryness, Sorrel recommends simple daily habits like using saline sprays, a humidifier, air purifiers, and drinking plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

He also reminds patients to keep air filters clean at home, especially during extended dry spells.

And if your congestion or cough doesn’t go away after a week or two, it may be time to see a doctor.

As drought conditions continue across Acadiana, Sorrel says paying attention to air quality and your body’s warning signs can help you breathe a little easier.

