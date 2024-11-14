Doc Voorhies Wing of the Bayou Teche Museum nears completion

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — After more than a decade of planning, fundraising, and construction, the Bayou Teche Museum's long-awaited expansion is nearly complete. The $4 million project, which began in 2011, will nearly triple the museum's size, with the upstairs portion of the Doc Voorhies Wing set to open to the public in 2025.

The expansion will allow the museum to showcase even more of the region’s rich cultural history, including the works of renowned local artist George Rodrigue, creator of the famous 'Blue Dog.' Museum Director Ana Bellomy expressed her excitement over the new space, noting that the museum will now have room to display more of Rodrigue’s work, which has long been a staple of local art culture.

"'The Blue Dog' was not originally how he started," Bellomy explained. "He started with very dark, oak scenery, and then one day he just--when he did 'The Blue Dog,' he decided that's the way he was gonna go."

Rodrigue passed away in 2013, but his legacy continues through exhibitions like this one. The museum’s new upstairs wing will also feature other artworks and artifacts that had previously been in storage due to space limitations.

Bellomy says the expansion will give the museum the ability to rotate exhibits more frequently, offering visitors a dynamic experience each time they return.

In addition to the increased gallery space, the expansion project has carefully preserved some of the museum's original architectural features. The historic building’s classic wood flooring has been retained in several areas, keeping the character of the original structure. However, the main exhibition space has been fully renovated, with new flooring and modern upgrades to improve accessibility and enhance the visitor experience.

“We wanted to honor the building’s history, so we kept the original wood floors in some areas, but we had to redo the floors in the main space to make sure the museum could accommodate larger exhibits and modern technology,” Bellomy explained.

The museum’s board and staff are optimistic that the Doc Voorhies Wing will be fully operational by next year. Museum representatives hope to draw even more visitors to New Iberia, contributing to the area’s growing cultural tourism scene.