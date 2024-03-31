Day two: Lao New Year Celebration

BROUSSARD, La. — Day two of the Lao New Year Celebration in Broussard attracted quite a crowd, bringing in visitors from all over the country to take part in the festivities.

One first-time visitor traveled from Michigan just to attend the event.

"My girlfriend—her family live in Dallas, and they have family here in Louisiana," said Mateo Ruiz. "They come every year."

His first impressions on the event were positive.

"I like it so far. It's—definitely trying all the different food and seeing the pageant last night. It's very—something different. I liked it," Ruiz said.

What's not to like about a parade, featuring live music and dancing, showing off the colorful Laotian culture?

"Just seeing how close everyone is. I love how close the community is and seeing pretty much everyone knows everyone. I love that," he said.

In addition to community, religion and traditions are also a large part of the culture. One tradition featured at the celebration is the New Year blessing, which begins by washing away the old.

"Every year, you put the water on the statue to make it like all you—your bad stuff will go away, and the blessing from the monk..." said Victoria Erickson, who attends the celebration every year.

The person enters into the pavilion with the monks and chooses a fortune for the new year, then they visit with the monks.

"You bow three times and pray what you wish for. You wish for a healthy—every year, you want a healthy and happy life," Erickson said.

The celebration also has vendors selling clothes, food and more.

The three-day celebration concludes Sunday, March 31, so once you've put your Easter baskets away, head out to Lanexang Village and spend the day.