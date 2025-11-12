‘Connect’ brings mental health awareness to Iberia Parish classrooms

IBERIA PARISH — At North Lewis Elementary, the school day looked a little different Tuesday — with lessons that came not from a textbook, but from the stage.

Students gathered to experience Connect, an interactive performance that uses dance, music, and spoken word to spark conversations about mental health. The show is part of the Acadiana Center for the Arts’ Arts in Education program, presented in partnership with The True Mission Matters (TMM) Project.

“We’re actually out here performing one of our latest programs, Connect, which is about mental health awareness through the arts with live music, spoken word, and dance,” said Terrance Michael Morgan, founder of The TMM Project.

The performance featured a collective of artists led by Morgan and spoken word artist and mental health professional True Justice. Together, they used storytelling, rhythm, and movement to show students that it’s okay to talk about emotions — and that creativity can be a healthy outlet.

“I love it. I also like the art one because I really like art,” said student Evelyn Robicheaux. “Whenever I’m angry, all I do is just paint random stuff. I have my own paint!”

Another student, Aiden Barras, said the performance was both fun and meaningful. “I feel it’s like a really fun and educational time to learn and see all these fun experiences,” he said.

Morgan said that reaction is exactly what he hopes for — that students leave inspired to express themselves and connect with others.

“The arts are important because people grow from the arts and learn from it,” he said. “It’s a good way to present big topics because you can express yourself in a positive way.”

The Connect program aims to remind students that everyone faces challenges — and that art can be a powerful way to understand and process those feelings.

