IBERIA PARISH — The Iberia Parish Library is making the college search process easier for local families this September with its College Recruitment Round-Up. The series brings recruiters from six Louisiana colleges and universities directly to the Main Library in New Iberia.

“So basically what it is is recruiters from each college and university are gonna come out, give the spiel to students and parents about the college tuition costs, housing costs, programs offered at the university,” explained Erica Romero, Iberia Parish Library’s Community Relations Coordinator. “Where they can get certain information from if they want to speak about financial aid or scholarships, or things like that.”

The program isn’t just for high school students. It’s open to anyone ages 17 and up who is considering higher education, whether that’s an associate’s degree, certification, undergraduate program, or graduate studies.

“This year we opened it up to the age of 17 and up because grad students exist, adult students exist,” Romero said. “So if someone wants to go, it’s for their associates or to get a certification.”

Nicholls State University kicked off at the top of the month, and each week features a different school. For admissions counselors like Hannah Moore, these sessions are a chance to connect one-on-one with future students.

“My favorite thing about it is just getting to talk to them about what they’re interested in and how I can help find them a way to pursue that,” Moore said. “I wish I had that when I was going into college. Knowing what I know now, being able to show them I have some life experience they don’t have yet. It’s nice to kind of see where we can bridge that gap.”

Upcoming Dates at the Main Library, 6–7 p.m.:



LSUE – Sept. 11

McNeese State University – Sept. 16

Northwestern University – Sept. 23

South Louisiana Community College (New Iberia Campus) – Sept. 25

University of Louisiana at Lafayette – Sept. 30

The College Recruitment Round-Up is free to attend, and no registration is required. Parents of high school students are encouraged to join.

For more information, visit iberialibrary.org or call (337) 364-7024.

