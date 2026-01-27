Cold snap catches drivers off guard as mechanics see spike in coolant-related car problems

IBERIA PARISH — As Acadiana drivers face unusually cold weather, local mechanics say car trouble is following close behind, often because basic maintenance is being overlooked.

At Son’s Automotive, owner and operator Son Huynh says one of the most common complaints he’s seeing during the cold snap is heaters not working. In many cases, the issue isn’t the heater itself.

“A lot of people come in here for the heater not working and want to diagnose the problem, but majority of the time it’s low on coolant,” Huynh said.

Coolant, also known as antifreeze, plays a key role in regulating engine temperature year-round. Huynh said many drivers only think to check it when their vehicle overheats in the summer, not when temperatures drop.

“Majority of the time, people check coolant because they’re overheating,” Huynh said. “But most of the time the coolant leaks out, and there’s no coolant left, and so it causes you to overheat.”

Huynh said cold weather can expose existing leaks or weak points in a vehicle’s cooling system, leading to problems that can quickly escalate while driving. He warns drivers not to push their luck if warning lights appear.

“If the checking lights start flashing at you, you need to consult a mechanic or shop to check it out quickly,” Huynh said. “Flashing usually comes with damage.”

According to Huynh, drivers should not continue driving more than about half a mile if warning lights are flashing, regardless of whether conditions are hot or cold.

With freezing temperatures uncommon for the region, Huynh recommends drivers take a few minutes to check fluid levels — especially coolant — before hitting the road. He says catching a problem early can prevent costly repairs and help keep drivers safe during the cold stretch.

