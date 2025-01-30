City police prepare for Bayou Mardi Gras Parade in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — As neighbors in New Iberia gear up for this weekend's Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, the New Iberia Police Department is preparing to ensure the event runs smoothly and safely.

“Our officers will be out on the streets around noon,” said Capt. Leland Laseter of the New Iberia Police Department. “All streets will be shut down on Main Street from Lewis to Jefferson Street at 12:30 p.m.”

Laseter said the department expects the roadways to reopen by about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The parade will start at 2 p.m. at Lewis Street, traveling down Main Street to Jefferson Street, where it will turn right and cross the Bayou Teche before continuing to its final destination at City Park.

For those planning to travel westbound during the parade, Laseter recommends using Admiral Doyle Drive to avoid the closures along Main Street.

“If you’re headed toward Broussard or Cade, Admiral Doyle is your best route,” he said. “For other destinations in between—Charles Street and nearby side streets will be open.”

The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Main Street in New Iberia this Sunday, Feb. 2.

