Childhood home damaged in center street fire in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH — NEW IBERIA, La. — A house fire on center street Saturday night quickly drew attention after videos of the flames began circulating on social media.

The fire broke out next door to a popular business, prompting nearby residents and passersby to record the scene as flames erupted from the home. The New Iberia Fire Department responded swiftly and was able to bring the fire under control.

The house holds deep personal significance for Timothy Gary, a New Iberia native who says it was his childhood home.

“This is the home I grew up in,” Gary said. “It’s sad to see something like this happen, but we were planning on taking it down anyway.”

Gary explained the home has been vacant for some time following the death of his brother, who had been living there before passing away two years ago. He also shared that the house was built by his grandfather in 1917 and later passed down to his parents.

Fire officials say a neighboring building and a nearby home suffered minor heat damage as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The New Iberia Fire Department says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

