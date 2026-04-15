Child dies after being found unresponsive in hotel pool

IBERIA PARISH — A 3-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a hotel in New Iberia, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ramada Inn on Highway 14, according to Capt. Leland Laseter of the New Iberia Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported medical emergency found the child had already been pulled from the pool before they arrived. Police said officers immediately began lifesaving measures, including CPR.

The child was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives with the New Iberia Police Department responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, Laseter said. Authorities said more information will be released as it becomes available.

