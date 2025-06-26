Charges added to former substitute teacher accused of relationship with student

A former substitution teacher accused in May of an "inappropriate relationship" with a student has been booked on additional charges.

Hailey Marie Gros, 31, was arrested again on Wednesday and booked with three counts first-degree rape, three counts felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and two counts computer-aided solicitation of a minor, New Iberia Police tell us.

Gros originally was arrested last month and booked with indecent behavior with juveniles in connection with a May 17 incident.

At that time, the school system told us that she was a part-time elementary school employee; she was immediately put on inactive status. They also told us that they were conducting their own investigation, while cooperating with that of law enforcement.

