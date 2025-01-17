Celebrating Black excellence as MLK Day approaches

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — As the federal holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, a New Iberia business owner is calling for a broader celebration of Black history beyond just the civil rights leader’s impact.

Carl Cooper, owner of Da Berry Fresh Market—a locally run, black-owned co-op on Hopkins Street—believes while Dr. King’s contributions are crucial, it’s also important to recognize the many other individuals who fought for equality.

“Although Martin Luther King...is a phenomenal man, I feel like it would help expand his legacy if we were more inclusive of a lot of the other great people who were also fighting,” Cooper said.

For many, Black history is often synonymous with racism, oppression, and hardship. But for Cooper, it also represents Black excellence.

“We have a lot of things that we need to bring to that round table and openly talk about that a lot of people don’t like to talk about,” Cooper said. “I realize that the conversations are a bit much for a lot of people; but in order for us to really go forward, we have to bring some of these topics up for discussion,” he said.

Since taking over the co-op in 2017, Cooper has focused on promoting holistic living and community health through his “Afrocentric” market.

Located on "the heart of Hopkins Street," Da Berry Fresh Market offers fresh, locally grown produce as well as a variety of books on Black history and culture.

“It’s actually a representation of a Black business in the community that can come and represent something holistic and healthy,” Cooper said. “Also community-based where we have fresh foods grown out the garden.”

Just a couple of blocks from his market, Cooper showed off his garden, where he harvests fresh turnips, collard greens, and mustard greens for his customers.

“I decided to learn how to plant and grow my own food so I could feed myself,” he said. “And that ultimately led me to helping to feed my community.”

This Saturday, Jan. 18, the community will come together for the 5th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade. The parade will start at 1:00 by the Boys and Girls Club (430 E Pershing St.) and travel down Pershing Street, past Pilgrim Baptist Church—one of the oldest African American churches in the area.

“In order for us to get from where we are to where we need to be, we need to know where we came from," said Reverend Wilfred Johnson of the community organization A New Chapter Push.

Rev. Johnson adds that an award will also be given to someone who's made "significant contributions" to the African American community.

"We give them an award of excellence for all that they've contributed and all that they have done," said Rev. Johnson. So that person—we don't never tell nobody who they are—and usually the day of, we make that announcement. The recipient knows, but no one else does."

Rev. Johnson and Cooper want everyone in the community to come out on Saturday, and celebrate Black excellence in honor of Dr. King.

“Within having his day to celebrate, we have so many other people who represented, who walked and marched alongside him and before him even,” Cooper said. “Ya know, a lot of people who paved the way.”