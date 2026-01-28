Carbon monoxide poisoning, burns among health risks during cold snap

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — As temperatures drop across Acadiana, health officials are reminding residents that staying warm is important—but doing so safely is just as critical.

At Iberia Medical Center’s North Lewis Campus, emergency room physicians say they're seeing injuries related to home heating devices like space heaters and generators.

“Check on your neighbors and check on the elderly—they are the most vulnerable right now,” said Dr. Wendy Do, an emergency room physician at Iberia Medical Center.

She serves both the North Lewis and Main campuses in New Iberia. Dr. Do said space heaters, while helpful during cold spells, can pose serious risks if not used properly.

“We have seen a couple of injuries from heaters, home heaters at home,” she said.

Burns are among the most common injuries tied to heater misuse. Dr. Do explained that burns can range in severity.

“You can have first-, second- or third-degree burns,” she said. “First-degree burns are almost like a sunburn—your hand might be hot, red or feel like it’s on fire. Second-degree burns can cause blisters or sloughing of the skin. By the time it’s third degree, you really don’t have any feeling.”

To reduce the risk of injury, Dr. Do recommends keeping space heaters at least four feet away from people and flammable objects.

“Be careful with young kids, and don’t put heaters on countertops where they might fall on someone,” she said.

Generator safety is also a major concern during extended cold weather, especially during power outages. Improper use can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning—a potentially deadly condition.

Symptoms include headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fatigue and brain fog, according to Dr. Do.

“We did one year have somebody use their generator in a mobile home, and they used it all night, and unfortunately, everybody passed away,” she said.

Dr. Do urges anyone who believes they may be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning to leave the area immediately and seek medical attention.

“The treatment would be oxygen,” she said.

Health officials remind residents that in the event of a medical emergency, they should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room as soon as possible.