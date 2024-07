A candlelight vigil will be held tonight to honor the Lafayette Police Officer who died in a stand-off Thursday afternoon.

The vigil will be held in Jeanerette, which is where the stand-off happened. Lafayette Police, along with several other agencies, had come to help Jeanerette law enforcement serve multiple warrants.

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at Jeanerette City Hall, 1010 Main Street.

Everyone is invited to attend.