CANCELED: Hats & Spats, Croquet event in New Iberia

UPDATE - According to Shadows-on-the-Teche, the Hats & Spats croquet and cocktail event is canceled for unspecified reasons with no plan to reschedule at last check.

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ORIGINAL - If you're looking for a way to make the most of the spring weather, consider heading to the Gardens of the Shadows-on-the-Teche in New Iberia on Saturday, April 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. for "Hats and Spats" — a new event at Shadows featuring croquet and cocktails.

CANCELED: Hats & Spats at Shadows

Jayd Buteaux, spokeswoman for Shadows-on-the-Teche, told KATC the event features Red Reed Vodka and Richard Landry, winner of the Discovery Channel's Moonshiners: Master Distiller reality TV show.

Tickets are $35, are all-inclusive, and can be purchased here. You must be 21 or older to enter and it's recommended you don your best hat for the festivities.