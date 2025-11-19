Cajun Industries sets up shop in Port of Iberia

IBERIA PARISH — Cajun Industries marked the grand opening of its new world-class assembly yard at the Port of Iberia on Wednesday, a development local officials say will significantly expand job opportunities in Acadiana.

Port Executive Director Craig Romero said the partnership represents a major workforce expansion at the port.

“Cajun Industries has established a work site here at the Port of Iberia, and they plan to employ more than 650 people,” Romero said. “They’ll be building components and modules for petrochemical plants, LNG facilities — they do a myriad of different things. We're just so excited that they've chosen the Port of Iberia to locate this new facility."

Cajun Industries President Mike Moran said selecting the Port of Iberia was a strategic decision, citing its location and transportation access along the Gulf Coast.

“The port is a great location for what we’re doing with modular construction,” Moran said. “It’s right in the middle of the Gulf Coast. We can ship east or west, from Corpus to Pensacola and beyond. It’s a strong central base for us.”

Moran added that access to the Intracoastal Waterway and the Gulf will give the company flexibility in moving large modules to project sites across the region.

Romero said the arrival of Cajun Industries is expected to bring a meaningful boost to the local economy, particularly as the company begins hiring and scaling up production.

“The work ethic in Acadiana is tremendous,” he said. “People here want to work and earn a good paycheck. Cajun is lucky to be in a place with such a large, skilled workforce to draw from.”

