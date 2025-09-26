Blessing of the Crop kicks off Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival

IBERIA PARISH — The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival officially began Friday morning with one of its most enduring traditions — the Blessing of the Crop.

The ceremony has been part of the festival since its inception more than 80 years ago. Held this year at Gonsoulin Farms, it brought together farmers, families, and community members to pray for a successful harvest season.

The event mixed the old with the new. A priest sprinkled holy water in the traditional blessing, but this year, a drone also carried the water out over the sugarcane fields.

For farm owner Ricky Gonsoulin, hosting the blessing is about more than ceremony.

“Well, it's very special. My wife and me, we do all the decorating. We host all the people and it's just something that we can give back to the community and pride, that we have pride in our festival. It's an intricate part of the festival," he said. "I think that from a community standpoint, people expect to come out, enjoy this nice weather, come out on the farm, because not too many people get to come out on the farm and see equipment—see people that are involved in the industry, hear about the industry. That's so important to the local economy,” Gonsoulin said.

Along with the blessing, guests learned more about the sugar industry, sampled beignets and sugar made from local cane, and watched as children explored farm equipment up close.

The Blessing of the Crop marks the start of a weekend filled with parades, live music, food and family events, celebrating an industry that remains at the heart of Iberia Parish.

