Berry Queens help local teens shine at homecoming without the cost

IBERIA PARISH — Nearly a decade ago, Berry Queens President Andree Schlicher recognized a need in her community—and set out to fill it.

“I noticed almost 10 years ago that there was a similar event going on in Lafayette… and I thought, why aren’t we doing that in Iberia Parish?” Schlicher recalled. That idea became Beauties & Beauxs, an annual event hosted by the Berry Queens of New Iberia. The program makes sure every high school student in the area has access to free homecoming attire— dresses, suits, shoes, and accessories.

“A lot of families find that as a hardship to have to go get the homecoming dress or the prom dress and all of the things that come with it,” Schlicher said. “So if we could kind of alleviate that hardship by providing the dress and the accessories, then it’s just a great service to have for our community.”

With the cost of living continuing to rise, Westgate High School teacher Jenny Gonsoulin says even setting aside money for one special outfit can be a challenge.

“To put that money aside for a special outfit is really a hard ask for a lot of these families.” Teachers in Iberia Parish say the event goes beyond clothing—it has a lasting impact on students’ confidence. Westgate High School teacher Jenny Gonsoulin recalled one student’s transformation.

“It was her version of Cinderella. Her self-esteem went through the roof. And this child struggled with self-esteem. And so the fact that a dress—I mean, it’s just a dress to us—but to her, it was an opportunity to show herself off.”The Berry Queens are currently accepting donations and preparing to serve students again this Friday.

For more information on how to get involved or support Beauties & Beauxs, you can visit the Berry Queens' Facebook or contact Andree Schlicher at andree@mcgeescott.com.

