'Be honest, be fair, be professional': Law enforcement remembers New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor

NEW IBERIA — Law enforcement from across Acadiana came together Thursday to remember New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor, who served the community for more than 30 years.

Eddie Thibodeaux, deputy marshal with the Eunice Marshal's Office, said D'Albor was widely respected throughout the region.

"Chief D'Albor was a staple in law enforcement," Thibodeaux said. "He was just a Godsend, you know, a truly great soul, very direct, very professional."

D'Albor served with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, St. Martinville Police Department, Jennings Police Department, and New Iberia Police Department.

At the procession, Thibodeaux said, “They got probably about 50 bikes out here, state police and stuff, and it just shows the commitment and the professionalism and the friendship that Todd had."

He said what he will remember most about D'Albor is his core morals and the way he lived up to them.

"He would just tell me whenever we were working on the interstate, just be honest, be fair, be professional, and go home knowing that you made a difference, but always try to help somebody out," Thibodeaux said.