Bayou Side run putting a spotlight on mental health

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Bayou Side 5k and one mile run is putting a spotlight on mental health.

"With the Bayou Side Run, we want to people to know that mental health is being normalized now--that's a lot of people are recognizing that it is a thing and that it needs to be brought up often and to take away the stigma of mental health because for so long, people were scared to admit that they needed help, and we want people to know that it's okay to ask for help--that you are enough and that you have people there to support you through your journey," said Brandy Roberts, a committee member for Bayou Side Run.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness and funds for the Iberia Mental Health Initiative and their projects to educate and advocate for mental health in the community.

The event will take place at 8 a.m. on May 3 at Bouligny Plaza in New Iberia.