Back to square one: Jeanerette loses $5M sewer grant

IBERIA PARISH — City leaders in Jeanerette are pointing fingers after the loss of a $5 million state grant meant to build a new sewer plant.

Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said delays came from indecision on the city council’s part, claiming members shifted back and forth on whether to build a new plant or rehabilitate the current one.

“Several times the council kind of changed their minds,” Bourgeois said. “December 2026 was approaching and we really hadn’t broken ground yet. So it was in jeopardy.”

But Alderwoman Mariah Clay disputes that, saying the council was left in the dark throughout the process. She pointed to what she called a lack of communication from the mayor and engineers, as well as restrictions placed on the city attorney.

“The council was at a standstill,” Clay said. “We must undergo legal advice from the city attorney before making a decision. Without communication, we can’t do that.”

The $5 million grant was awarded in 2023 through the state’s water sector program, with a deadline of December 2026 to spend the funds. When the project failed to advance, the state rescinded the money.

Now, city officials are turning to the Department of Environmental Quality, applying for a $2 million loan to keep the project moving. Clay said the council will weigh whether to move forward with rehabilitating the existing sewer plant or pursuing a new one at its next meeting.

“We should rehabilitate what we have for now,” she said. “If all else fails, then of course we need a new sewer site.”

Bourgeois maintains his administration has been transparent, pointing to public meetings and email communications with engineers.

For now, Jeanerette’s sewer system remains in limbo, with city leaders divided over how the project should move forward.

