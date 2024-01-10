Arrests made in New Iberia slayings

New Iberia Police have made arrests in two 2023 slayings.

Kenneth Ray Thomas III, 19, was arrested in connection with the June 2023 slaying of a 19-year-old man who was found dead inside a vehicle on Audrey Street.

Thomas was booked with second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force and Criminal Intelligence Unit, along with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with the apprehension.

The other arrest came in connection with the November 2023 slaying of a 21-year-old who was found dead on Spencer Loop.

Branson Reed, 18, was booked with principal to second-degree murder in connection with the slaying.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity. Information about this crime or other crimes can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link.