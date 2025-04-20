Arrest made in deadly LaSalle Street shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. — An arrest was made in the LaSalle Street shooting that left one dead in March.

New Iberia Police Department arrested Reginald Peters, Jr., 25, for second degree murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives with NIPD identified Peters as a suspect in the shooting during their investigation and obtained warrants for his arrest on April 17. Around 11:40 a.m. on April 20, patrol officers spotted Peters at a store on East Dale Street. Peters ran from the officers.

With the help of Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, officers were able to apprehend Peters after a brief foot chase.

Peters will be held a the Iberia Parish Jail. The investigation into this case is ongoing.