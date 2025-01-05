Arrest made and three vehicles recovered in string of thefts in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — One arrest has been made in connection to a string of vehicle thefts beginning Dec. 31.

New Iberia Police Department arrested Ja'Bryson Robertson, 18, after locating one of the stolen vehicles on East Saint Peter Street. Robertson was inside the vehicle at the time with what police believe to be narcotics.

He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for Illegal Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Schedule I CDS and Possession of Schedule II CDS.

Police were able to recover the stolen vehicle, as well as two others. The other two vehicles were reported stolen on Dec. 31—one from a hotel parking lot on Queen City Drive and the other from the 900 block of Lynn Circle. The vehicle Robertson was found inside of was reported stolen on Dec. 3 from the area of Ann and Pershing Streets.

Police were able to determine the locations of the vehicles by following their routes through video footage from different locations. The vehicle stolen from the hotel parking lot was found on the 1300 block of DeLasalle Drive, and the vehicle stolen from Lynn Circle was located inside an abandoned farm in a field off Migues Road.

Police were also able to identify a 17-year-old male they say is connected with the thefts, who was accompanied by an unidentified female.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the 17 year old or the identity of the female, you are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Dept.

There are five anonymous ways to make a report:



Call New Iberia Police Dept. at 337-369-2306

Call Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477)

Download the P3 Tips App

Download the City of New Iberia App

Go online to www.newiberiapolice.com

Police would also like to remind everyone to make sure your vehicles are secured, no valuables are visible and to remove your keys from your vehicle to help prevent these types of crimes. Also, report suspicious persons and/or vehicles to the police.