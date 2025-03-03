Are libraries in Iberia Parish going away? They may, if this millage fails

IBERIA PARISH — With the March 29 election less than a month away, Iberia Parish voters will face a critical decision about the future of their local library system.

For the past 15 years, "Miss D" has tutored English and math students at the Iberia Parish Public Library.

"I love that the children can come here to learn, and it's personable," she said. "They can get what they’re not really understanding at school. The setting is much smaller, so it helps a lot."

If the library millage renewal doesn't pass, Miss D worries she may no longer be able to continue her tutoring sessions.

"If libraries closed, I would eventually have to stop tutoring," she said.

The millage renewal, which is set to appear on the ballot in March, would help fund the operation and maintenance of all seven libraries in the parish.

Margerie Hills, director of the Iberia Parish Library System, wants voters to understand the significance of the vote.

"This is a reduced millage renewal. It comes around every 10 years, and basically, it is a property tax," Hills said. "In 2014, our millage rate was 6 mills, and now we're asking for 4.5 mills."

The millage renewal first appeared on the ballot in April but failed to pass. If the measure is rejected again, the library system could face a serious financial shortfall.

"If this were not to pass, we would very quickly use up the funds that we have, and we would have to close as a library system," Hills said.

For many in the community, the library is an essential resource. Miss D believes the library offers a safe, public space to tutor and for students to learn in.

"Going from home to home puts you at risk, so I prefer the library, the public setting," she said.

Hills is encouraging voters to stay informed and understand how the millage will impact their taxes.

"It’s through the assessor’s office, and there's a formula that's used. People can find out exactly how much they'd be paying toward the library," she said.

Early voting begins March 15 and runs through March 22. Election Day is March 29.

Here are important dates for candidates and voters , also provided by the Louisiana Secretary of State:

