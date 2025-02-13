Another arrest in grave-robbing case

Another person been arrested in the ongoing investigation into thefts from veterans' graves in Iberia Parish.

Last month, five people were arrested in the joint Iberia Parish Sheriff and New Iberia Police investigation. To read that story, click here.

On Thursday, the IPSO announced that another person has been arrested in the investigation into thefts of veterans' military grave markers.

Michael “Dookie” Shockley Jr., 34, allegedly admitted that he was responsible for removing the grave markers. He has been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail with institutional vandalism, simple burglary and desecration of graves.

Deputies say another suspect, Richard Paul Brower, 47, remains at large and is wanted in connection with this case.

Law enforcement agencies urge anyone who sees Brower or has information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or call 911 immediately.

This investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

The two agencies teamed up because the thefts have taken place in cemeteries both inside and outside of the city limits. Multiple headstones from the graves of U.S. military veterans have been stolen in the thefts, deputies say.

A New Iberia resident is trying to help make sure all the missing markers are documented, so family members know if their loved one's grave was affected.

