Five arrested for grave-robbing; one more sought

Iberia Parish law enforcement have arrested four people, and are looking for two more, in connection with a recent rash of thefts from the graves of military vets.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and the New Iberia Police Department are working together on the thefts, which have happened both inside and outside of the city.

Multiple headstones from the graves of U.S. military veterans have been stolen in the thefts, deputies say.

So far, they've arrested five people:

Kody Paul Myers, booked with illegal possession of stolen things and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; his bond is $250,000.



Makayla Naquin, booked with illegal possession of stolen things; her bond is set at $50,000.



Hannah Leah Guidry, booked with illegal possession of stolen things; no bond has been set.



Troy Anthony Primeaux, booked with two counts of illegal possession of stolen things; his bond is set at $100,000.



Kevin Ray Espinoza, booked with Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

One more person is wanted in the case: • Richard Paul Brower – 2 counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

“The theft of these grave markers is not only a crime but a profound act of disrespect to the men and women who served our country and their families. Our veterans made the ultimate sacrifice, and their resting places should be treated with the highest level of honor and dignity. This investigation remains active, and we will continue to pursue all leads until justice is served," said Sheriff Tommy Romero.

If you know the whereabouts of Brower, call the police.