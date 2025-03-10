Annual Plein Air Art Competition underway in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH — The annual week-long Plein Air Art Competition in Iberia Parish is officially underway.

From now until March 15, 26 artists from across the country will paint their way across seven different parishes in Acadiana.

Previously hosted by Shadows on the Teche, this year's competition sees a change as the City of New Iberia is stepping up as the host.

This juried competition features free programs and events throughout the week, offering a chance for locals to engage with the artists and enjoy the creative process.

A highlight of the event will be the Awards Ceremony and Fine Art Sale, scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Sliman Arts Center in New Iberia.

This is an opportunity for attendees to purchase artwork from the competition.

For more information, click here.

