Annual Black History Tea honors local leaders in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Community members gathered Saturday evening at the Cyr Gates Community Center in New Iberia City Park for the annual Black History Tea program—an event celebrating the legacy of the African American community past, present and future.

The event honored four local leaders from across Acadiana who received awards from the Iberia Parish Branch of the NAACP.

Organizers say the goal is to recognize community members whose contributions often go unnoticed.

“We choose at least three people every year to receive the award, and the idea is to give people their flowers while they still can,” organizer and former NAACP president Deidre Ledbetter said.

The evening featured speeches, tributes and presentations highlighting individuals whose work has made an impact throughout the community.

Those honored include Debra Joseph, Kenneth Boudreaux, Ann Poole and Jennifer Olivier-Perkins.

“Oftentimes they are not recognized, but they have done amazing things in the community,” Ledbetter said.

Each honoree was introduced by community members familiar with their work, emphasizing their dedication and service.

“It is such a pleasure to introduce this next person, who doesn’t believe in accolades,” one presenter said during the ceremony. “Their involvement is not about them—it’s about the community and the work that they do.”

Throughout the evening, speakers emphasized the importance of preserving and sharing Black history.

“History is important and it should be told frequently and never lost,” Ledbetter said. “You can’t leave part of it out—it all needs to be told; and the people we are honoring—their legacy should never be lost.”

The event was sponsored by the Iberia Parish NAACP, Ghadur Court No. 129 and the City of New Iberia.

Organizers also announced that Ghadur Court No. 129 is currently hosting a school supply drive to support local students.