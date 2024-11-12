All-American VFW hosts Veterans’ Day celebration in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Despite the annual Veterans’ Day celebration being hosted by the city at Bouligny Plaza, Patricia Wesley with the All-American VFW Post 12065 said she wanted to host a separate event “that was more centered around the vets."

On Monday, Wesley organized a small celebration from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at The Event Center off Lewis St. in New Iberia. Veterans from Post 12065 were honored, speeches were made, and a finger food was provided.

"Nothing against what they're doing there," Wesley said, "but we decided that we wanted to show the veterans, themselves, the appreciation. It's nice for the community to come together, and they watch them carry the flag up, and then the politicians stand up—and then the veterans go home. So, we wanted to thank them, one-on-one, individually, for their service."

