After tragedy, Iberia Parish family builds hope with ‘Live Like Liam’

IBERIA PARISH — When Iberia Parish lost 19-year-old Liam McDuff in 2020, his friends and family chose to carry his legacy forward with generosity.

In Week Five of Friday Night Live, KATC spotlighted Live Like Liam, a nonprofit born in Liam’s memory and built on his spirit of giving. From covering costs for school retreats to providing sports equipment, musical instruments and even tuition assistance, Live Like Liam steps in where local youth need support the most.

“There was no question this would be about lifting others, just like Liam always did,” said Alice McDuff, Liam’s mother.

Each year, friends and supporters gather for the "How Ya Livin? Liam McDuff Memorial Golf Tournament," now in its fifth year. All proceeds directly benefit children across Iberia Parish. Whether it’s school supplies, a new band uniform, or a pair of cleats, Live Like Liam is helping students shine one act of kindness at a time.