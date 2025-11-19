Adoption awareness highlighted in new children’s book by Iberia author

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Donna Trappey, a retired speech pathologist and grandmother to three adopted children, said the idea for her new children’s book, Given-To, began during a quiet moment with her then–7-year-old granddaughter, Meredith.

“My adopted granddaughter sat on the arm of my beach chair and very calmly asked, ‘Why was I given away?’” Trappey recalled. “I told her, ‘You’re phrasing that wrong — you were given to.’”

That conversation, she said, sparked a realization that other families might be struggling to explain adoption in a way young children could understand.

“I decided that was worth writing about,” Trappey said.

Given-To aims to break down complex emotions surrounding adoption while emphasizing that love, not origin, defines a family.

“It’s opening doors for people who may not know how to even approach the subject,” Trappey said. “It really doesn’t make any difference how you arrive in a family — it’s that you’re there, and it’s such a gift.”

The book’s illustrations were created by Louisiana artist Brad Budge, who is also Trappey’s nephew.

He said the project held personal meaning for him as well.

“I have friends who have adopted children,” Budge said. “Through them, I’ve seen what a wonderful thing adoption is. I really enjoyed doing this because it meant something to me.”

As Adoption Awareness Month encourages conversations nationwide, Trappey and Budge hope Given-To helps families discuss adoption more openly.

“For me, it’s perfect that it’s coming out during Thanksgiving,” Trappey said. “What greater gift is there than a family?”

Given-To is available now and can also be found at the Main Street Library branch in New Iberia.

