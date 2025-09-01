Acadiana Christian double athlete in the running for $25K and Sports Illustrated feature

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — A standout student-athlete from New Iberia is one step closer to winning $25,000, a feature in Sports Illustrated, and the national title of Youth Athlete of the Year.

Jaxon Olivier, a senior at Acadiana Christian School, is a dual-sport athlete excelling in both football and baseball. He currently ranks in the top five nationwide in the competition hosted by Russell Wilson’s "Youth Athlete of the Year" program.

“I’ve grown up watching Russell Wilson play for the Seahawks,” Jaxon said. “Now I have a chance to meet him and show my face—give New Iberia some spotlight.”

Jaxon, who plays defensive tackle and offensive guard on the football team, is entering his senior season on the field. In the spring, he’ll return to the baseball diamond, where he plays first base, third base, and also pitches.

Jaxon started playing T-ball at age three and later picked up football around age six. His dedication to both sports mirrors the passion of Super Bowl champion Wilson, who founded the competition to spotlight promising young athletes.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Jaxon maintains a 3.7 GPA.

“Right now I have a 3.7 GPA, which is pretty good,” he said. “I just continue focusing on my studies.”

Jaxon's mother, Marilyn Olivier, said a cousin submitted his name for the contest, not expecting how far he would go. Now in the quarterfinals, he must climb to the No. 1 spot to advance to the finals.

“Basically, it went like top 20, top 15, top 10—now he made top 5,” Marilyn said.

As a single mother, she said the experience is emotional.

“He’s my only one—he’s my baby,” she said.

Carroll Olivier, Acadiana Christian’s head coach for football, basketball, and track and field, said Jaxon is more than just a talented athlete.

“Kids like that—we don’t get seen much out here, so it’s very deserving,” he said. “He’s a great student. The youngsters look up to him, and if they don’t, they should. He’s just a solid leader and a God-fearing young man.”

Voting ends Thursday, Sept. 4. To vote for Jaxon, click here.