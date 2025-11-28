A place at the table: Thanksgiving with the Terradots

IBERIA PARISH — This Thanksgiving looked a little different for KATC's Katie Navarro. While most people were heading to their family gatherings, Katie was hard at work — and on the hunt for a family willing to make room for one more: her.

After driving around for a bit, Katie pulled up to the Terradot home, a house she could tell immediately meant something special to the people inside. Once they opened the door, she learned just how deep those roots run.

“We are living in the house that his parents built in 1968,” Anna Terradot told Katie. “We’re so grateful that we're able to be in this house where he grew up, his sister grew up, and his brother.”

Generations have passed through that doorway, and the family is already preparing for the next one.

“So this year, we're thankful to be adding a baby boy to our family,” Sydni Delahoussaye said with a smile.

As Katie spent more time with the family, she realized Thanksgiving means something a little different for everyone in that house. For some, it’s the comfort of a familiar place. For others, it’s the reassurance of being remembered — even from afar.

“On holidays, when you don't get to spend time with family and friends… just to get messages from people that love you… makes you feel special,” Monica Hebert said.

When Katie asked everyone what they were most thankful for this year, every answer circled back to the same thing: family and tradition.

Kenneth Spiller said, “We're part of the United States, we're part of America, we're part of Acadiana, and the tradition continues. We're in a multi-generational home. We're surrounded by people who love us, and it's a beautiful thing.”

Standing in the middle of their living room, Katie felt that immediately. She had known them for barely 20 minutes, and yet, there was such an unmistakable sense of closeness — of legacy — all around her. And yes, there were some tears. (Not just theirs.)

Katie was on the hunt for a Thanksgiving story, but what she found was a reminder of what this day is really about: people who open their doors, and their hearts, with no hesitation. This year, the Terradot family gave Katie more than a story — they gave her a place at the table.

