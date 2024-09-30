81st Sugar Cane Festival celebrates ‘what Iberia Parish is all about'

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — New Iberia's 81st Sugar Cane Festival weekend began with excitement at Gonsoulin Farms with the Blessing of the Crop. The community is hopeful for a successful season, emphasizing the importance of supporting local businesses.

Ricky Gonsoulin and Father Keith Landry, who have deep roots in the sugar cane industry, expressed their joy in celebrating Iberia Parish's agricultural heritage. Father Landry noted the significance of blessing the farm during the festival, calling it an exciting moment in their traditions.

"Iberia Parish is built on sugar; sugar and oil fields," Gonsoulin said. "This year looks promising, and if we get good weather, I believe the community will benefit alongside the farmers."

Governor Jeff Landry and First Lady Sharon Landry, a native of New Iberia, were also in attendance. She reminisced about childhood experiences at the festival, highlighting the cultural pride and community spirit that help define the event.

“Lots of memories, always going to the fair, the Sugar Cane Festival parades, riding in the parades, celebrating our culture, and enjoying ourselves,” the First Lady said.

The festivities included homemade beignets topped with powdered sugar and cane syrup, made with locally sourced Iberia Parish sugar.

KATC also stopped by the Farmer's Parade in downtown New Iberia, which showcased vintage farm equipment and parish royalty.