2nd Annual Senior Olympics brings fun and competition to nursing home residents

IBERIA PARISH — Seven nursing homes from across the Teche area came together Tuesday for the Second Annual Senior Olympics—a spirited event filled with competition, camaraderie, and community support.

Five facilities from New Iberia, one from Saint Martinville, and one from Franklin were represented at the games: Consolata Home, Belle Teche Nursing Home & Rehab Center, Maison Teche Nursing Center, New Iberia Manor South, New Iberia Manor North, Landmark of Acadiana, and Legacy Nursing & Rehab—Franklin.

The event featured a range of activities including basketball, cornhole, bowling, walking and wheelchair relays, as well as sewing, crocheting and art competitions. Residents also competed in spirit, banner, and dance competitions.

Local celebrity and Olympic pole vaulter Morgann Leleux, who competed at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, joined in the fun by presenting medals to residents.

"This is so amazing, and I'm honored to be here," Leleaux said. "They invited me here last year, but because of scheduling, I couldn't make it; so I'm very, very glad to be here celebrating this awesome event."

The event was supported by 24 student volunteers from New Iberia Senior High's cheerleading and baseball teams, who helped with setup, assisted with event security, facilitated games, and energized the crowd with a performance by the school’s cheer squad.

More than 30 local businesses and organizations sponsored the event, donating food, door prizes, and music by a live DJ.

Maison Teche was awarded the coveted Spirit Stick and was also recognized for collecting the most canned goods in a food drive benefiting Solomon House and St. Francis Diner.

Taking home another win for Maison Teche was Donna Lancelin who won the Golden CNA Award, for her work with residents. This is the second year in a row that Lancelin is taking this award home.

"It means a lot, and it's telling me that I'm doing something right," she said. "In this field, you gotta have a big heart. You gotta sit there and just be their person, put yourself in their shoes. I do everything I can for my residents."