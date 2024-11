Prev Next LCA

The festival starts at 5pm to 11pm November 15th and 9am to 9pm on November 16th

Parking is free at Weeks Park

Proceeds will go directly back to help cancer patients who are undergoing treatment in Iberia, St. Mary, St. Martin, and Vermillion Parishes

