$150 million Teche Ridge development project underway after more than a decade

IBERIA PARISH — A local developer is promising to make a $150 million economic impact in Iberia Parish through a long-anticipated residential and commercial development in the Teche Ridge neighborhood.

The project, more than a decade in the making, will turn open plots of land into a walkable community with new housing, retail space and amenities. Supporters hope the development will increase local opportunities and attract new residents to the parish—while others are skeptical it'll attract new residents at all.

Lorna Bourg, president of the Southern Mutual Help Association, said the project faced significant legal and regulatory hurdles before reaching this stage.

“We had to break all the barriers against us,” Bourg said. “It was illegal to build it. They wouldn’t let us get any money unless they approved it. Then it was, ‘build it first, and we’ll see if we accept it.’ But all of that disappeared. Now people understand what it’s for.”

Longtime residents like Tommy Hebert said they’ve waited years for this kind of growth.

“We’re residents of the subdivision right across at State Drive,” said Hebert, who purchased his home in 2001. “It’s within walking distance of our home. It’s a walking development, so it’s really nice the way it’s designed. It’s supposed to be similar to River Ranch.”

Hebert said he hopes the development will help retain local talent and bring families to the area, but expressed doubt about whether the project will appeal to "younger families" looking to move to the parish.

“There are already jobs available in the city of New Iberia,” he said. “We’re hoping that all of these jobs will help bring development to this place. And with new families, the city grows...but our demographics are changing; we're definitely an older-leaning community now.”

Southern Mutual Help Association recently signed an agreement with Guidry Land Development, a local company based in Broussard. The head developer, Cliff Guidry, said additional details are limited for now, but confirmed that construction plans include new homes by Andrie’s Builders, a community pool by Cajun Pools, and a new dentist’s office.

Bourg said the project is privately funded and not supported by federal government assistance.

“This is not a HUD project," she said. "It’s all made with investors."

While no official start date for construction has been announced, she said residents can expect visible changes to begin soon.