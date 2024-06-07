$10,000 grant brings four new exhibits to ‘Shadows-on-the-Teche'

Four new exhibits will be unveiled at New Iberia's 'Shadows-on-the-Teche' thanks to a $10,000 culture grant.

What's in the exhibits? Artifacts discovered in the attic of Maison le Rosier (right across the road), dating back to the mid-19th Century.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thousands of never-before-seen artifacts are making their way out of storage and into local museums in Iberia Parish. KATC's Anna Fischer stopped by 'Shadows-on-the-Teche' in New Iberia where four exciting new exhibits are coming soon.

An outfit worn by enslaved children in New Iberia during the 1850's; that's one of many historical artifacts that were found in the attic of Maison le Rosier , a former plantation.

Thanks to a $10,000,000 (a Louisiana Culture Care Fund (LCCF) Grant) from the Louisiana Endowment of the Humanities, these artifacts will soon have a home.

"Those funds are allowing us to do research, to expand the interpretation of 'Shadows,'" said Shadows-on-the-Teche Marketing Director Jayd Buteaux. "But more specifically, for part of the development of four brand new exhibits, that'll be opening at the end of July." These artifacts range all the way from the Antebellum period, to Jim Crow