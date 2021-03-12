Zydeco Marathon running through Lafayette

The Zydeco Marathon will run through Lafayette on Saturday and Sunday.

Participants will pound the pavement for the 5k that will take place on Saturday.

Sunday, the full and have marathon will run through the city.

Several areas of Lafayette will be blocked off for the event. Click on the link below for a map of the route.

Organizer Patrick Hardy said they will start the race Downtown on Sunday and follow the same course as in years past.

" On Sunday morning, at 7am, we'll be down here starting the race," Hardy said. "Doing our normal course through The Saint Streets, Girard Park, and Bendel Gardens. Come out and cheer people on as they finish the race."

Click on the link below for more race details and how you can sign up to take part.

https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Lafayette/ZydecoMarathon

