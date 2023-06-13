Working in the heat? Tips on how to cope with it

LAFAYETTE, La. — While many residents work in the cool air conditioning, others spend their 9-5 outside in the sun and its extreme heat.

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration can pose serious problems for those working outside.

According to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, an average of 300 people in the United States die from heat-related illnesses each year.

KATC spoke with workers in Lafayette about how they keep cool while working in these high temperatures.

Keeping hydrated is one of the key things to remember when working in the sun, says the owner of Mojo's Lawn and Landscape.

"I almost passed out a few times but as long as I can sit down and take a break," said Taylor Judice. "Cool off in the shade, get hydrated, drink Liquid IV and that's what keeps us going all day."

As a painter, Wilson Flores spends most of his working day outside in the sun, he and his coworkers make sure to take breaks daily on the job.

"We always take a break for 15 to 20 minutes once we feel overheated or tired," Flores tells KATC.

According to Flores, this summer has been the hottest yet he has experienced.

"Last summer it wasn't that hot but this summer feels hotter, you feel the temperature more and you feel the heat more and it's stronger."

Here are a few tips for beating the heat according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance:

